Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of FMAT opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $48.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

