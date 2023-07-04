Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

