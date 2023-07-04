Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

