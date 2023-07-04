Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

