Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 22,615 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.47% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

