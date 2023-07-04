Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,622 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.