Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $12.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

