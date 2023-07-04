Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,367 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

