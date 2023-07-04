Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,490 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

