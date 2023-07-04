Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,801 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $37,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

