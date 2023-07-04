Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,901 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MVF opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.