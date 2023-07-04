Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 8,962 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.0 %

UBS stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.