Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FSIG opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

