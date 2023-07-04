Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of JOF stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

In related news, Director Rodney A. Buck purchased 9,000 shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $112,858.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.