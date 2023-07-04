Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 40,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

