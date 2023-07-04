Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of Patrick Industries worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $81.49.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,070,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $4,846,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

