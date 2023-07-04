Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Down 38.1% in June

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYOW stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 1,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 190,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 175,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 266,269 shares during the last quarter.

