Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 42.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pentair by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Pentair by 141.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 209,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 134,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

