Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Phoenix New Media

(Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.