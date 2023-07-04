Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $337.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.18. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

