Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,605.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,870 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 479.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.