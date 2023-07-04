Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $77,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

