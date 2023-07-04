Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on POR. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

