Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD) Insider Sells £1,925,000 in Stock

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Free Report) insider Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 17,500,000 shares of Predator Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £1,925,000 ($2,443,203.45).

Paul Stanard Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Predator Oil & Gas alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 3,328,119 shares of Predator Oil & Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £199,687.14 ($253,442.24).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

PRD stock opened at GBX 16.42 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of £70.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 1.56. Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.88 ($0.21).

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Predator Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predator Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.