Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,891 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Brunswick worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BC opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.