Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,627 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $377.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.79. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

