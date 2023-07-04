Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Alaska Air Group worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

