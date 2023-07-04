Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VDC stock opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

