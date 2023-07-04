Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of Merit Medical Systems worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

