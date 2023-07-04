Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Harley-Davidson worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

