Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,150 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Hubbell worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 0.8 %

HUBB stock opened at $328.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.26 and its 200 day moving average is $256.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.85 and a 1-year high of $332.76.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.