Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

