Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in NVR by 120.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NVR by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,286.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,871.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5,423.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,386.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $116.56 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

