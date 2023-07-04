Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,872,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,586,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,165,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $369.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $217.19 and a one year high of $378.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,670 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

