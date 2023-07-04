Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

