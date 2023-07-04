Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,780,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $201.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.25. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

