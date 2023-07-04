Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 35,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 387.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,163,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 924,567 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

