Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,023 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1,257.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

