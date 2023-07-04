Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,309,265 shares in the company, valued at $132,784,717.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

