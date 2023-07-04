RBA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

JNJ opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.78 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

