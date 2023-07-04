RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR) Short Interest Update

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFACR. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its position in RF Acquisition by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares during the period.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RFACR opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. RF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.