Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 8,000 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $10,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $57,030.27.

On Thursday, June 8th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $10,240.00.

RGTI opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 567.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. Rigetti Computing, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

