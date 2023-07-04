Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $228,175,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,072 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $144,657,000 after acquiring an additional 541,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive



Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

