Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,539,300 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 3,995,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Roche Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. Roche has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,313,000 after buying an additional 876,903 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Roche by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,691,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,668,000 after buying an additional 356,469 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roche Company Profile

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

