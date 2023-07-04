Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rollins by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,565 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

