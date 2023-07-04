Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

