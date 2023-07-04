Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,042 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 624.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $96.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.