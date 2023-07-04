Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 165.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $350,862,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums



Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

