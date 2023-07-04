Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 911 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 6.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 510.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 217,959 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 22,843.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

