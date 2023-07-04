Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.61. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.